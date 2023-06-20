Appleton Partners Inc. MA Cuts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $181.63 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.01.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

