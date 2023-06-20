Appleton Partners Inc. MA Cuts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 919.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.61. The firm has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $87.01.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

