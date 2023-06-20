Appleton Partners Inc. MA Increases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,482,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.62.

BMY opened at $66.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $138.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

