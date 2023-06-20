Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases New Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $340,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after buying an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $101,642,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,801,000 after purchasing an additional 554,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $115.32 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $119.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.53 and a 200-day moving average of $104.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.86%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

