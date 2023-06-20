Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $376.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $392.20. The company has a market cap of $356.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

