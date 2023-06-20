Appleton Partners Inc. MA Trims Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,360 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.9% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $523.65 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $443.20 and a 12-month high of $564.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $503.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $492.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.