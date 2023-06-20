Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Short Interest Down 5.3% in May

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 349,300 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the May 15th total of 369,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Arcimoto Price Performance

Shares of FUV opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. Arcimoto has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $81.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcimoto

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUV. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Arcimoto by 108.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283,769 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Arcimoto during the first quarter worth $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Arcimoto by 27.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Arcimoto by 85.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,557 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Arcimoto during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; TRiO, a bolt on kit that converts a two wheeled motorcycle into a tilting three wheeled motorcycle; and Arcimoto Flatbed, a prototype that eschews the rear seat.

