Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.57.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACRE. BTIG Research lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ACRE opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $553.26 million, a P/E ratio of 72.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $14.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 942.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 143,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 18.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.56% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

