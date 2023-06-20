Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Short Interest Update

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 4,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 165,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $13,757,907.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,481,496.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 64,480 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $6,133,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,752,606.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 165,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $13,757,907.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,481,496.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,740,756 shares of company stock valued at $37,373,324 and have sold 12,500,076 shares valued at $350,203,824. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter worth $268,186,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 538.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,872,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $156,257,000 after buying an additional 1,579,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,777,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ares Management by 75.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,928,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $244,322,000 after buying an additional 1,261,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ares Management by 159.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,502,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,383,000 after purchasing an additional 922,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Price Performance

ARES opened at $94.43 on Tuesday. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $53.75 and a 52-week high of $95.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.26.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Management will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ares Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.56.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.