Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $18.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07. Ark Restaurants has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARKR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 184,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.