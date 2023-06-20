Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 183 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,356 shares of company stock valued at $9,039,442. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Argus upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Edward Jones upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.07.

Shares of META stock opened at $281.00 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $287.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

