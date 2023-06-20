Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Short Interest Up 6.8% in May

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Arqit Quantum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 17,477 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the 1st quarter worth about $28,153,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 39,716 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 17,025 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 1,086,718.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 293,414 shares during the period. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARQQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Arqit Quantum from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Arqit Quantum from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Arqit Quantum Trading Up 6.5 %

About Arqit Quantum

Shares of ARQQ stock opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19. Arqit Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $10.67.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

