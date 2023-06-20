Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the May 15th total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Artesian Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.81 and a 200-day moving average of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.03 million, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.17. Artesian Resources has a 52 week low of $44.97 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.11). Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Artesian Resources will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.284 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artesian Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Artesian Resources in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 18,579 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

