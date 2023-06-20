ASD Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0550 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $36.36 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ASD has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018219 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018445 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00014597 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,857.99 or 0.99953815 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002441 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05479355 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,727,690.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.