Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Ashford Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.51. Ashford has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $19.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $185.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Ashford will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AINC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashford by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashford by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ashford by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

