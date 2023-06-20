ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by BMS Financial Advisors LLC

BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ASML by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in ASML by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in ASML by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in ASML by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $721.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $284.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $747.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $676.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $645.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.27.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.