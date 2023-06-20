Asset Management Resources LLC Buys New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Asset Management Resources LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 0.4% of Asset Management Resources LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock opened at $120.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 522.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.06.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

