Asset Management Resources LLC Has $47.10 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Asset Management Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 176.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 935,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597,355 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 30.0% of Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $47,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,229.6% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 153,213 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 931,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,716,000 after acquiring an additional 214,307 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 283.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 232,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,646,000 after acquiring an additional 171,762 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,404,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000.

JPST stock opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.22.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

