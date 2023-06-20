Asset Management Resources LLC Invests $10.42 Million in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Asset Management Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 167,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,419,000. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Asset Management Resources LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Asset Management Resources LLC owned 0.31% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ VWOB opened at $61.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $55.45 and a 52 week high of $65.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.43.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2931 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.