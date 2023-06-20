Asset Management Resources LLC Sells 1,654 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Asset Management Resources LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 4.3% of Asset Management Resources LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $367.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.18. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $372.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

