Asset Management Resources LLC Trims Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Asset Management Resources LLC reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.3% of Asset Management Resources LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,385 shares of company stock worth $10,916,008. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.21.

Shares of AVGO opened at $868.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $702.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $630.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $921.78. The firm has a market cap of $358.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

