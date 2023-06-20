Asset Management Resources LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Asset Management Resources LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Asset Management Resources LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 50.1% during the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $6,555,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,100,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,968,000 after purchasing an additional 26,148 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VGIT opened at $58.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.60. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $62.38.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.