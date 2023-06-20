ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the May 15th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ATIF Stock Performance

Shares of ATIF opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. ATIF has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $2.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07.

ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a consulting company in Asia and North America. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily helps clients going public on the OTC markets and exchanges in the United States. It also operates IPOEX.com, an internet-based financial consulting service platform which provides comprehensive consulting services in equity financing and pre-IPO education for corporate clients in equity financing, IPO, and media relations development; and chinacnnm.com, a news and financial information platform.

