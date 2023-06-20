Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives $199.32 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.32.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEAM. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM opened at $177.80 on Friday. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $300.29. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of -85.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.68.

Insider Activity

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. The company had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total value of $1,357,480.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,960.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,162 shares in the company, valued at $16,141,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $1,357,480.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,960.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,787 shares of company stock worth $51,920,252 over the last ninety days. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Atlassian by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

