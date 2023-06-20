Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

ATMU opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $22.50.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc provides filtration and media solutions. It serves customers across truck, bus, agriculture, construction, mining, marine and power generation vehicle and equipment markets. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

