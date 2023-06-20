Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATMU. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATMU opened at $19.52 on Tuesday. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc provides filtration and media solutions. It serves customers across truck, bus, agriculture, construction, mining, marine and power generation vehicle and equipment markets. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.