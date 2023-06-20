Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Short Interest Down 5.4% in May

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,300 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 128,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 404.3 days.
Atos Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44. Atos has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.
About Atos
