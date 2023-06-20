aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on aTyr Pharma from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

aTyr Pharma Stock Up 10.9 %

LIFE stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $133.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.26. aTyr Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. On average, research analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Schimmel bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 313,023 shares in the company, valued at $704,301.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. VR Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 664.8% in the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 10,698,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,737,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 94.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,189,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,399,000 after buying an additional 4,958,366 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in aTyr Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $10,134,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,974,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $3,675,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.