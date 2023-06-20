Aurora Cannabis Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Aurora Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$64.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$64.18 million.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.50 to C$0.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.31 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.65.

Shares of ACB opened at C$0.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$242.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.07. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of C$0.66 and a 12 month high of C$2.49.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

