Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Has $8.68 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 7.5% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA opened at $260.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.63, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.15.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,013,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,096,687. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

