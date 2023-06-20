Austin Asset Management Co Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Austin Asset Management Co Inc owned about 0.08% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,759,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2,206.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after buying an additional 119,139 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,461,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $275,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

AVDE stock opened at $59.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.52. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.63 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

