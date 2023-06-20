Austin Asset Management Co Inc Buys 3,418 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc grew its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Greenbrier Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:GBX opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $39.52.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.49. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 3,017 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $88,790.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,398.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

