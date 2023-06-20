Austin Asset Management Co Inc Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 28,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $272.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $275.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.28.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

