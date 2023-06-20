Austin Asset Management Co Inc Decreases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $318,000.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $142.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.62 and a 200 day moving average of $139.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

