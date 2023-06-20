Austin Asset Management Co Inc Grows Stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) by 121.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFSD. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 849.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.49. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $47.51.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile
The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD)
- Uber’s Focus On Cash Flow Is Transforming The Brand
- Tesla of Planes? Joby Aviation Soars to an 18-Month High
- Could Community Health Systems Be the Best Bargain in Healthcare?
- Nasdaq 100 Surge: Is A Pullback Imminent And How to Prepare?
- 3 AI Plays For Blue-Chip Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.