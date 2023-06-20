Austin Asset Management Co Inc Has $13.08 Million Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc reduced its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 4.2% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $13,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,634,000 after purchasing an additional 45,704,805 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,439,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,452,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,085,000 after acquiring an additional 673,732 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,161,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,275 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,821,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,788 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

DFUV opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average is $33.81. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $35.98.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

