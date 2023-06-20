Austin Asset Management Co Inc Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,812 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,867,497,000 after purchasing an additional 701,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,516,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $155.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.85 and its 200-day moving average is $146.21. The company has a market cap of $418.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.97 and a 12 month high of $158.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $67,366,882.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,748,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,845,591,502.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 875,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $123,322,669.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 253,872,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,763,028,513.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 478,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $67,366,882.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,748,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,845,591,502.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,760,317 shares of company stock worth $1,714,035,964. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

