Austin Asset Management Co Inc Makes New $285,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307,240 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 103,959,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,220 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,731,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,111,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,089 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average is $44.83. The company has a market capitalization of $114.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

