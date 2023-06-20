Austin Asset Management Co Inc Sells 24,241 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,297,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,241 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 35.1% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $109,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 18,477 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,454,000 after buying an additional 1,055,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,193,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.35.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

