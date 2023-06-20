Austin Asset Management Co Inc Sells 699 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,670 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 442 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on META. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms Price Performance

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,356 shares of company stock worth $9,039,442. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $281.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $720.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $287.85.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

