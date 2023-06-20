Austin Private Wealth LLC Acquires 676 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $109.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.39 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 57.03%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

