Austin Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $138.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.10 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.