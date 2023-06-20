Austin Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $1,922,859.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,446.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $149.54 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.11. The company has a market capitalization of $352.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.