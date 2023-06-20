Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the May 15th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,946,194,000 after acquiring an additional 472,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,038,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,391,000 after acquiring an additional 309,039 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after acquiring an additional 794,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,045,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,157,923,000 after buying an additional 123,725 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,049,000 after buying an additional 822,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $221.32 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $196.61 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $91.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.54.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

