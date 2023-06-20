AutoZone, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $43.07 Per Share (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoZone in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the company will post earnings of $43.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $43.48. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $130.28 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AutoZone’s FY2024 earnings at $135.36 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,493.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,959.58 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,568.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,488.76.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $29.03 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,446.48, for a total transaction of $4,892,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 248 shares in the company, valued at $606,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,446.48, for a total value of $4,892,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,964 shares of company stock worth $19,647,954. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Articles

