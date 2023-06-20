AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 14.8% during the first quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $755,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,493.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,959.58 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,568.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,488.76.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $29.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,964 shares of company stock worth $19,647,954. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.