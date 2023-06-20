Avaii Wealth Management LLC Invests $354,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,826 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Intel by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 296,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,845,000 after buying an additional 84,691 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $151.70 billion, a PE ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.