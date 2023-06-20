Avaii Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 3.5% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 487.1% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 156,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $367.93 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $372.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $337.56 and its 200 day moving average is $319.18.

Invesco QQQ Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

