Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $805 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $802.48 million.

AVNS has been the subject of several research reports. CL King assumed coverage on Avanos Medical in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average of $27.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $31.99.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Avanos Medical had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,700,000 after purchasing an additional 112,546 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 9.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,387,000 after purchasing an additional 281,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,018,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 24.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,962,000 after purchasing an additional 392,870 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 21.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,987,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,104,000 after purchasing an additional 349,799 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. It engages in delivering clinically superior medical device solutions and products to healthcare providers and patients. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

