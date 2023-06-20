Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Position Lessened by Lam Group Inc.

Lam Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises 1.4% of Lam Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lam Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $150,943,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 458.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,934,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,098 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 245.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,432,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,803 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,424,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,761,000 after purchasing an additional 134,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 887,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,185,000 after purchasing an additional 425,717 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVDE stock opened at $59.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.52. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.63 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

